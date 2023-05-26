Top 10 movies, web series on Netflix in India that should be on your weekend binge list

Weekend is coming soon and these top series and webshows you need to watch on Netflix.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is about an Indian mom's fight towards the Norwegian foster care system.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Knight

Black Knight series is about a driver who has great battle skills and a refugee who wants to follow footsteps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty series is about Kitty meeting her boyfriend at the boarding school where her mom had gone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is about a young Charlotte coming to London on the day of her wedding to face her husband's mom's wrath.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wednesday

Wednesday is about her extra ability to solve mysteries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu on Netflix is a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kathal-A Jackfruit Mystery

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a cute love and hate-story between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a cute love and hate story between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virupaksha

Virupaksha is about an eerie death taking place because of mysterious circumstances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Mother

The Mother is all about protecting whom you love at any cost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netflix list

You can watch the top shows and series mentioned on the streaming platform now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

List

Netflix has given country wise list of top 10 movies and web shows in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more: Best Sports bra looks of Top 10 Bollywood divas

 

 Find Out More