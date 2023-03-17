Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway star Rani Mukerji's gym routine is out

Rani Mukerji will be next seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Ahead of the same, we bring to you her gym routine which will motivate you to workout as well.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 17, 2023

Stretches

Rani likes to start her morning workout routine with stretching.

Importance of stretching

Rani believes that stretching reduces the risk of injuries.

Cross training

Rani likes to do the same which helps in the process of weight loss.

Yoga

Rani is a firm believer of practicing yoga.

Aerobic activity

Rani believes that cross-training helps the body be flexible.

Weight training

She likes to do the same.

Importance of weight training

It helps in improving mental health and keeps you away from cardiovascular diseases.

Consistent

Rani is very consistent when it comes to working out.

Diet

Rani prefers eating meals in small intervals.

