Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer out: Top 10 things to know about Rani Mukerji's movie

Here are all the things you need to know about Rani Mukerji's next movie Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Take a look at the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023
The movie is about a Bengali woman who is staying in Norway with her husband and two babies.
In the trailer, it is shown that Rani's kids are taken by the child protective services.
In the trailer, the new life of Mrs Chatterjee is showcased in Norway.
Mrs Chatterjee is shown living in Norway with her family. She loves her babies Shubh and Suchi.
Two women once snatch away Shubh and Suchi after the government realises that the Chatterjee's are not being able to take care of the children.
The Norwegian officials do not know the parts of Indian culture and do not like that Mrs Chatterjee feeds her kids with her hands, sleeps on the same bed and applies nazar teekas.
Mrs Chatterjee is baffled to see how the Norewegian authorities do not understand Indian culture.
She decides to go to Norway and India to fight for the rights of her babies.
Mrs Chatterjee's husband is more worried about whether he will get a citizenship.
The film has been directed by Ashma Chibber and is about an Indian mom's fight against the foster care system of Norway.
