Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer out: Top 10 things to know about Rani Mukerji's movie

Here are all the things you need to know about Rani Mukerji's next movie Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Take a look at the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023

Trailer of Rani Mukerji's next movie Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway out

The movie is about a Bengali woman who is staying in Norway with her husband and two babies.

Children snatched

In the trailer, it is shown that Rani's kids are taken by the child protective services.

Mrs Chatterjee's life shown

In the trailer, the new life of Mrs Chatterjee is showcased in Norway.

Leaving her country behind

Mrs Chatterjee is shown living in Norway with her family. She loves her babies Shubh and Suchi.

Kids snatched

Two women once snatch away Shubh and Suchi after the government realises that the Chatterjee's are not being able to take care of the children.

Indian culture unawareness

The Norwegian officials do not know the parts of Indian culture and do not like that Mrs Chatterjee feeds her kids with her hands, sleeps on the same bed and applies nazar teekas.

Won't give up

Mrs Chatterjee is baffled to see how the Norewegian authorities do not understand Indian culture.

Moving courts

She decides to go to Norway and India to fight for the rights of her babies.

Husband does not support

Mrs Chatterjee's husband is more worried about whether he will get a citizenship.

Direction

The film has been directed by Ashma Chibber and is about an Indian mom's fight against the foster care system of Norway.

