Mrunal Thakur birthday: Top 10 interesting facts about the Made In Heaven 2 actress

Mrunal Thaku turns a year older tomorrow and here is a list of facts about the Lust Stories 2 actress that all her fans must know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023
The stunning actress was born as Mrunal Thakur but her loved ones call her Goli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is popularly known for her role in TV serial Kumkum Bhagya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress, Mrunal Thakur is known for appearing in the Bollywood debut film named Super 30, and Indo-American film debut named Love Sonia released in 2018.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal Thakur pursued the degree of bachelors in the field of Mass MediaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dancing, watching movies, traveling, and shopping are some of the best-loved activities that she loves to do in her spare timeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal Thakur is an avid reader as she has a habit of reading since her childhoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal Thakur's role in Sita Ramam is one of the best and this film made her popular.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thakur is a huge fan of the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and loves watching his moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress comes from an educated family as her father Udaysing B. Thakur is working as an Assistant General Manager at Union Bank of IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal Thakur loves eating seafood but when it comes to favorite, she prefers fish and prawnsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
