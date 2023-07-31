Mrunal Thakur birthday: Top 10 interesting facts about the Made In Heaven 2 actress

Mrunal Thaku turns a year older tomorrow and here is a list of facts about the Lust Stories 2 actress that all her fans must know.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Original name and nickname

The stunning actress was born as Mrunal Thakur but her loved ones call her Goli.

Limelight

The actress is popularly known for her role in TV serial Kumkum Bhagya.

Bollywood debut

The actress, Mrunal Thakur is known for appearing in the Bollywood debut film named Super 30, and Indo-American film debut named Love Sonia released in 2018.

Beauty With Brain

Mrunal Thakur pursued the degree of bachelors in the field of Mass Media

Hobbies

Dancing, watching movies, traveling, and shopping are some of the best-loved activities that she loves to do in her spare time

Avid reader

Mrunal Thakur is an avid reader as she has a habit of reading since her childhood

Best debut ever

Mrunal Thakur's role in Sita Ramam is one of the best and this film made her popular.

Fan of Salman Khan

Thakur is a huge fan of the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and loves watching his movies

Well-educated family

The actress comes from an educated family as her father Udaysing B. Thakur is working as an Assistant General Manager at Union Bank of India

Seafood lover

Mrunal Thakur loves eating seafood but when it comes to favorite, she prefers fish and prawns

