Here's looking at Bollywood divas who dealt with body insecurities.

Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu was trolled for her weight gain but then she opened up about suffering from celiac disease.

Yami Gautam

It was recently that the 32-year-old actress spoke about dealing with keratosis pilaris, a type of incurable skin condition, for many years.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra had revealed that she had to overcome the insecurities she had about her skin color.

Ileana D'cruz

The Raid actress once confessed that she faced comments about her imperfect body and she had to overcome her insecurities.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is not scared to show off her post-pregnancy marks with utmost grace.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur in one of the interviews stated that she takes pride in being called 'matka' because of her body-shape.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji once confessed that she was insecure about her height and complexion. But she then credited Kamal Haasan whose words helped her grow out of the insecurities.

