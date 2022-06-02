Here's looking at Bollywood divas who dealt with body insecurities.Source: Bollywood
Harnaaz Sandhu was trolled for her weight gain but then she opened up about suffering from celiac disease.Source: Bollywood
It was recently that the 32-year-old actress spoke about dealing with keratosis pilaris, a type of incurable skin condition, for many years.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra had revealed that she had to overcome the insecurities she had about her skin color.Source: Bollywood
The Raid actress once confessed that she faced comments about her imperfect body and she had to overcome her insecurities.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora is not scared to show off her post-pregnancy marks with utmost grace.Source: Bollywood
Mrunal Thakur in one of the interviews stated that she takes pride in being called 'matka' because of her body-shape.Source: Bollywood
Rani Mukerji once confessed that she was insecure about her height and complexion. But she then credited Kamal Haasan whose words helped her grow out of the insecurities.Source: Bollywood
