Mrunal Thakur owns costly bags; check out collection

If you are a bag lover like Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur then checkout her luxurious bag collection which will make you jealous.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023

Sling bag

We are in love with this costly designer leather black sling bag.

Mini handbag

The actress who is fond of mini handbag is carrying one reportedly worth Rs 2,50,000.

Cost

The cost of this leather sling bag is reportedly Rs 1,27,000.

Favourite

This bag seems to be Mrunal's favourite.

Black bag

This luxury handbag surely costs a bomb.

Chic girl

Carry a sling bag to look chic like the actress which is all things luxurious.

White bag

This handbag will cost you a fortune for sure.

Bag on a shoulder

This shoulder strap bag is reportedly around Rs 2.2 lakh.

Which is your favourite bag that Mrunal carried?

Workwise

The actress was last seen in Selfiee opposite Akshay Kumar.

