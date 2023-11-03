Mrunal Thakur secretly dating; to marry a Telugu actor? Allu Aravind spills the beans

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

Mrunal Thakur is reported to tie the knot soon with a Telugu actor.

According to reports, the actress is secretly dating and considering taking her relationship to the next level.

During a recent award ceremony, Allu Aravind dropped a subtle hint regarding Mrunal Thakur's marriage plans.

He expressed, "I hope she finds a husband and settles down in Hyderabad."

After this news spread, netizens recalled that Aravind had given similar advice to actress Lavanya Tripathi, who subsequently married Telugu star Varun Tej.

The identity of the Telugu actor Mrunal Thakur is dating remains a well-guarded secret.

It raises questions about whether the Sita Ramam actress will indeed have her wedding and establish herself in the South Indian film industry.

However, Mrunal has not provided any response to these wedding rumors as of yet.

Mrunal Thakur initiated her career with television serials before leaping into the world of movies.

Her debut Telugu film, Sita Ramam, earned her recognition on a national scale.

Following Sita Ramam, the actress has embarked on various projects in the South.

Her upcoming Telugu film is Hi Nanna alongside actor Nani.

