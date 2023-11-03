Mrunal Thakur secretly dating; to marry a Telugu actor? Allu Aravind spills the beans
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Mrunal Thakur is reported to tie the knot soon with a Telugu actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, the actress is secretly dating and considering taking her relationship to the next level.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During a recent award ceremony, Allu Aravind dropped a subtle hint regarding Mrunal Thakur's marriage plans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He expressed, "I hope she finds a husband and settles down in Hyderabad."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After this news spread, netizens recalled that Aravind had given similar advice to actress Lavanya Tripathi, who subsequently married Telugu star Varun Tej.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The identity of the Telugu actor Mrunal Thakur is dating remains a well-guarded secret.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It raises questions about whether the Sita Ramam actress will indeed have her wedding and establish herself in the South Indian film industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, Mrunal has not provided any response to these wedding rumors as of yet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal Thakur initiated her career with television serials before leaping into the world of movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her debut Telugu film, Sita Ramam, earned her recognition on a national scale.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Following Sita Ramam, the actress has embarked on various projects in the South.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her upcoming Telugu film is Hi Nanna alongside actor Nani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Star kids launched by Salman Khan who were a big flop
Find Out More