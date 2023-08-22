Mrunal Thakur shares experience of working with Nani, Vijay Deverakonda and more South Indian actors

Mrunal Thakur became popular among the South audience as Sita, the role she played in Sita Ramam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Mrunal is currently basking on the success of Made In Heaven 2 and busy with back to back films in the South.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After scoring a blockbuster hit with this film in 2022, Mrunal has bagged two more big budget films from the south.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She will next be seen in Nani's Hi Nanna and Vijay Deverakonda's untitled film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal says that Nani is celerbated for She paired up with Nani for his natural acting and loved working for Hi Nanna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is known for his versatile roles in various films and that she's thrilled to work with both of themSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal has Pippa, a war drama, and Pooja Meri Jaan, a romantic entertainer in the pipeline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal Thakur's career continues to flourish, with notable projects like Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House, Jersey, Toofan, Dhamaka, Ghost Stories, and more to her credit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
