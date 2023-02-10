Mrunal Thakur's top 10 fitness secrets for Selfiee

Mrunal Thakur is one hell of a stunner and her hot looks in the song Kudiyee Ni Teri from Selfiee is proof. This is her fitness routine.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023

Being hydrated

The actress loves to drink 8 glasses of water to stay hydrated.

Healthy snacks

The diva loves to consume healthy snacks which gives her a sexy body.

Being consistent

The Love Sonia star never likes to miss her gym sessions.

Inspirational

Mrunal is surely an inspiration when it comes to working out.

Flexible

Mrunal's fitness plans are flexible as per her shooting schedule.

Workfront

We cannot stop looking at her latest dance video Kudiyee Ni Teri from Selfiee.

Low carbs

The actress loves to manage carbs in her diet which keeps her fit.

Regularity

Mrunal is very regular at the gym and likes to complete her workouts.

Have a workout buddy

Mrunal prefers to workout with her buddies. She often does it with Asha Negi.

In-between meals

Mrunal prefers to eat an apple when she feels hungry in the middle.

