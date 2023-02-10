Mrunal Thakur's top 10 fitness secrets for Selfiee

Mrunal Thakur is one hell of a stunner and her hot looks in the song Kudiyee Ni Teri from Selfiee is proof. This is her fitness routine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023
The actress loves to drink 8 glasses of water to stay hydrated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva loves to consume healthy snacks which gives her a sexy body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Love Sonia star never likes to miss her gym sessions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal is surely an inspiration when it comes to working out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal's fitness plans are flexible as per her shooting schedule.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We cannot stop looking at her latest dance video Kudiyee Ni Teri from Selfiee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves to manage carbs in her diet which keeps her fit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal is very regular at the gym and likes to complete her workouts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal prefers to workout with her buddies. She often does it with Asha Negi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal prefers to eat an apple when she feels hungry in the middle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
