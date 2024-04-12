MS Dhoni and more Top 10 cricketers nick names are just too cute
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 12, 2024
Jasprit Bumrah is called Jassi.
Ravindra Jadeja is called Jaddu.
Rohit Sharma is called as Hitman.
Hardik Pandya is called as Kung Fu Pandya.
MS Dhoni is called as Thala which means leader by his fans.
Shikar Dhawan has a nickname Gabbar.
Yuvraj Singh is called as Yuvi Pa.
Rahul Dravid is called as Jammy or Jam.
Virat Kohli’s nickname is Cheeku and King Kohli.
Sachin Tendulkar is called Master Blaster.
