MS Dhoni has a huge fan following in Bollywood, check complete list

Ranveer Singh, Yash and more fall in the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

MS Dhoni - The Thalaivaa

Former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is rightly called as the Thalaivaa of cricket.

In news

He is currently in news because of his new pictures revealing his new look going viral on social media.

With Ranveer Singh

Some pictures of Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni also went viral.

A die-hard fan

Ranveer Singh is a die-hard fan of MS Dhoni just like million others.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor too is a big fan of MS Dhoni. He penned a long note when the ace cricketer announced his retirement.

Ram Charan

Recently, Ram Charan met MS Dhoni and called him the 'Pride of India'.

Sushant Singh Rajput

It is very well known that late Sushant Singh Rajput worshipped MS Dhoni. Their bond grew stronger as he portrayed the cricketer in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

KGF star Yash

Rocking star Yash has also confessed many times that that he finds MS Dhoni's journey quite inspiring.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee once said that he appreciates MS Dhoni's success and personality a lot.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn also appears to be a big fan of MS Dhoni.

Bollywood debut?

Well, fans are desperately waiting for MS Dhoni to mark his Bollywood debut. Will he?

Looks to kill

He definitely has the look of a hero.

