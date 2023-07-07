MS Dhoni love story will break your heart and make you believe in true love
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023
Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s first true love was Priyanka Jha.
Not many know about his love story with Priyanka Jha.
Priyanka was the man behind the success of Dhoni.
Priyanka was Dhoni's strength.
MS Dhoni met Priyanka reportedly when he was 20.
Dhoni was getting ready to go in India XI when reportedly he fell in love with Priyanka.
The duo wanted to spend their full life together.
Mahi lost Priyanka when he had got selected for the India A squad to tour Zimbabwe and Kenya in 2003-2004.
His ladylove passed away in a fatal accident and could not survive.
It was after Mahi returned home post tournament he got to know that Priyanka could not survive the injuries.
Mahi brokedown, his dreams of marrying his first love.
