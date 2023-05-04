MS Dhoni The Untold Story: Tragic love story of Mahi will break your heart

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story movie which made fans emotional in 2016 is set to ex-clusively re-release in India.

Did you know that Dhoni before he met his wife Sakshi Dhoni was madly in love with a girl named Priyanka Jha?

Dhoni was selected for Zimbabwe-Pakistan-Kenya tour back in 2003-2004 when he got the news that his girlfriend is no more.

Priyanka Jha, Dhoni's girlfriend had died in a car accident and it was the toughest tiome for Dhoni.

Dhoni mourned for a year and then bounced back stronger.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story film will re-release on May 12th in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a special movie not just for Indians but for everyone globally.

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story movie is about the successful journey of Dhoni, India's former cricket captain.

Dhoni's biopic had late star Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher.

Dhoni now is happily married to Sakshi Dhoni.

