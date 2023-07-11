MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, funny nicknames of your fave cricketers will make you ROFL
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
MS Dhoni fans call him Captain Cool and Thala which means leader.
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s nickname is Chiku.
Shikar Dhawan has a nickname Gabbar after he after imitated Sholay’s dialogue on the field.
Rahul Dravid is popularly known as Jammy or Jam.
Navjot Singh Sandhu’s nickname is Sherry.
Rohit Sharma is quite famous with the name Hitman.
Ajinkya Rahane got the name Jinx after an Australian player found his name difficult.
Sourav Ganguly is referred as Dada.
Yuvraj Singh is quite famous as Yuvi Pa.
Venkatapathy Raju got nickname Muscles from South African player Brain McMillan.
