MS Dhoni, Varun Dhawan and other celebs who posted VIRAL India Vs Pakistan match photos
Janhvi Sharma
| Feb 23, 2025
India and Pakistan's cricket match left every fan eagerly waiting to know who will win the match.
Varun Dhawan shared a picture on his social media wherein he was seen watching the India vs Pakistan match on his TV with his little one.
Vivek Oberoi displayed his love for cricket by sharing his photo from the stands of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai.
Pushpa director Sukumar can be seen watching the match from the stadium with his family.
Sonam Kapoor cheered for the players with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress was seen enjoying a live match from Dubai.
South superstar Chiranjeevi was also seen enjoying the match from the stadium. The actor looked handsome in casuals.
Ananya Panday, Chiranjeevi, Sonam Kapoor and more celebs watch India vs Pakistan match
MS Dhoni was seen enjoying a match with Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol. The two were all smiles as they got snapped.
