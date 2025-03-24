A look at OTT releases this week

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2025

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling streaming on Netflix is a new stand-up special wherein she shares her coming-of-age experiences and more.

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure on Netflix is a story about people who risked everything in search of the treasure.

The Lady's Companion releasing on Netflix is an upcoming period romantic comedy series set in 1880s Madrid.

Million Dollar Secret is a series on Netflix that is about an undercover millionaire who tries to avoid elimination to keep the money and wants to continue in the game.

Paul American on JioHotstar is a reality drama that showcases the extravagant lives of popular social media personalities Jake and Logan Paul.

The Life List on Netflix is an adaptation of Lori Nelson Spielman’s novel.

Seruppugal Jaakirathai on ZEE5 is a story about ordinary slippers that have stolen diamonds.

Viduthalai Part 2 is a period crime thriller on ZEE5 is the story of Perumal Vaathiyaar, who is a school teacher who turns communist leader.

Mufasa: The Lion King is an animated film that tells a story about the orphaned cub Mufasa and his chance to encounter Taka. Watch on JioHotstar.

Comedian Zakir Khan's Delulu Express on Amazon Prime Video is an upcoming stand-up special that you cannot miss.

