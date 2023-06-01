TOP 12 Pakistani dramas to binge on YouTube for FREE

Wahaj Ali's Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, Tere Bin to Sajal Ali-Bilal Abbas' Kuch Ankahi and more: 12 Pakistani dramas on YouTube for FREE.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023
Ehd-E-Wafa stars Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Ali Butt, Wahaj Ali and more. It tells the story of a group of friends who stick by each other through hardships.
Fawad Khan was introduced to us with Zindagi Gulzar Hai alongside Sanam Saeed. Fawad became a heartthrob in India soon!
Who doesn't love a rom-com? This one starred Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt in the lead role. It's fun and romantic.
Baaghi starred the queen Saba Qamar with Osman Khalid Butt, Aliee Shaikh and more. It deals with honour killing.
The song that is trending in reel right now is from the Pakistani drama starring Wahaj Ali, Hania Amir and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha. It is an ongoing drama and Wahaj has become a heartthrob.
Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir brought this lovely tale called Mere Humsafar which blew away the audience. Everyone needs a Hamza to their Hala.
Fawad Khan set the bar high and kept every hooked as Ashar. Mahira Khan played Khirad and boy, her character was such goals for every woman.
Sajal Aly, Mira Sethi, Bilal Abbas and Sheheryar Munawar along with a more talented star cast, Kuch Ankahi is a refreshing Pakistani drama which is a light-hearted take on women's progress in society.
Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz will make you laugh, cry and scream in frustration as Arsal and Jiya. The soundtrack is so heart-touching UFF! You'll be hooked.
How about a romantic thriller? Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir and Adnan Siddiqui starrer Yeh Mera Dil will keep you glued till the last episode.
Ahmed Ali Akbar won accolades for this one and how! Parizaad is a dark-skinned student dealing with a lack of self-esteem and confidence. How he conquers everything is the story.
