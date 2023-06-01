TOP 12 Pakistani dramas to binge on YouTube for FREE

Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha (2022-ongoing)

The song that is trending in reel right now is from the Pakistani drama starring Wahaj Ali, Hania Amir and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha. It is an ongoing drama and Wahaj has become a heartthrob.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com