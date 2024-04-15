Mukesh Ambani and his nephew Vikram Salgaoncar: Know about his business, family and more
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 15, 2024
India is home to well-known industrialist and businessman Vikram Salgaonkar.
With his many business endeavors, Salgaonkar has amassed a huge wealth that has contributed to his impressive net worth.
His expertise spans multiple industries, such as infrastructure, real estate, and hotels.
An abundance of business and entrepreneurship are said to have been ingrained in his family's past.
Salgaonkar keeps tight relationships with prominent members of the Ambani family and other business circles in India.
Salgaonkar has gained respect and recognition in the Indian business community as a result of his contributions to a number of sectors, just like Mukesh Amabani.
Salgaonkar maintains a modest public presence despite his success and fortune.
Through a family connection, Vikram Salgaonkar is known to be the nephew of Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani.
