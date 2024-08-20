Mukesh Ambani, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others: A look at the educational qualifications of top billionaires
Mukesh Ambani, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and other top billionaires have always been in the news. Here's a look at their educational qualifications.
Sanskruti Nemane
Aug 20, 2024
Mukesh Ambani has been in the news recently after his son’s grand wedding. He had invited the top businessmen and Bollywood, Hollywood stars.
He is the richest man of India and he did MBA at Stanford university in 1981.
The co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates was in Harvard College but could not complete his graduation.
Elon Musk has studied in many universities. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in science and arts and has built many successful companies because of his education.
Jeff Bezos graduated from Princeton university in electrical engineering and computer science. He is the founder of Amazon.
Bernard Arnault is the CEO of the luxury brand LVMH. He did his engineering from the famous engineering school Ecole Polytechnique from Paris.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook did his high school at Ardsley High School and then at Phillips Exeter Academy. He further went to Harvard University in 2002 and studied Psychology and Computer science.
Larry Page, the co-founder of Google did his master's degree in computer science at Stanford.
Steve Ballmer is the former CEO of Microsoft. He did bachelor's degrees in mathematics and economics from Harvard University in 1977.
Larry Ellison, the Chief technology officer at Oracle went to the University of Chicago and studied physics and mathematics.
