Mukesh Ambani's top 10 friends from Bollywood

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is often seen hanging out with Mukesh Ambani and his family.

Amitabh Bachchan's friendship with Mukesh Ambani has tested time and is very old.

Ranbir Kapoor is very good friends with Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani.

Salman Khan is often spotted at the Ambani mansion and chills with Anant Ambani reportedly.

Priyanka Chopra's bestie is Isha Ambani who was seen dancing beautifully at Priyanka's bachelor party.

Isha Ambani had once made homemade ice cream for bestie Parineeti Chopra reportedly.

Beyonce was seen performing at Isha Ambani's engagement party and is good friends also with Mukesh Ambani.

Isha Ambani is the childhood friend of Kiara Advani and the duo shares a loving bond.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is friends with the entire Ambani family.

Saif Ali Khan is often invited by Mukesh Ambani to different events.

