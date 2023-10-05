Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and other family members' lesser-known facts

Let's have a look at some of the lesser known facts about the Ambani family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
He is the richest man in the country and has his name in the TOP richest men in the world.
Mukesh Ambani's salary has remained unchanged for the last 10 years. He earns Rs 15 crores annually.
Dhirubhai Ambani attended a dance workshop where Nita performed.He immediately asked for her hand for his son Mukesh.
Nita cut Dhirubhai Ambani's call twice unknowingly and took her own sweet time to say yes to marriage.
As per reports, Mukesh Ambani proposed to Nita at a signal and refused to move his car till Nita answered him.
Mukesh Ambani does not like celebrating his birthdays.
Nita Ambani taught at a dance school before marriage. In fact, she continued teaching for a couple of years after the wedding.
Mukesh Ambani is a college dropout. He was pulled out of Standford by his father to help with business.
As per media reports, the richest house, Antilia has about 600 people working in it.
While Mukesh doesn't celebrate his birthday, he reportedly gifted his wife Nita a private jet worth Rs 240 crores.
As per reports, Anant Ambani is very much into spiritualism and loves visiting Balaji temple.
Mukesh Ambani watches at least 3 movies every week. It's like a ritual thing.
Ambani taught his kids quite well. Isha studied at Standford while Akash completed his studies at Brown University.
