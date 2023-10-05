Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and other family members' lesser-known facts

Let's have a look at some of the lesser known facts about the Ambani family.

Mukesh Ambani 

He is the richest man in the country and has his name in the TOP richest men in the world. 

Annual income 

Mukesh Ambani's salary has remained unchanged for the last 10 years. He earns Rs 15 crores annually. 

Mukesh-Nita's introduction 

Dhirubhai Ambani attended a dance workshop where Nita performed.He immediately asked for her hand for his son Mukesh. 

Nita took time to say yes 

Nita cut Dhirubhai Ambani's call twice unknowingly and took her own sweet time to say yes to marriage.

The proposal 

As per reports, Mukesh Ambani proposed to Nita at a signal and refused to move his car till Nita answered him. 

Not a fan 

Mukesh Ambani does not like celebrating his birthdays. 

A teacher 

Nita Ambani taught at a dance school before marriage. In fact, she continued teaching for a couple of years after the wedding. 

A drop out 

Mukesh Ambani is a college dropout. He was pulled out of Standford by his father to help with business. 

Antilia employment 

As per media reports, the richest house, Antilia has about 600 people working in it. 

A luxurious gift 

While Mukesh doesn't celebrate his birthday, he reportedly gifted his wife Nita a private jet worth Rs 240 crores. 

Anant's interests 

As per reports, Anant Ambani is very much into spiritualism and loves visiting Balaji temple. 

Movie buff

Mukesh Ambani watches at least 3 movies every week. It's like a ritual thing. 

Well educated 

Ambani taught his kids quite well. Isha studied at Standford while Akash completed his studies at Brown University. 

