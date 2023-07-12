Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and more family members educational qualifications
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023
Dhirubhai Ambani could only complete his studies till high school.
Kokilaben has also studied only till the 10th standard.
Mukesh Ambani has completed his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Bombay University. He has also done 'MBA' from Stanford University.
Nita Ambani has completed her bachelor's degree in commerce from 'Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.
Isha Ambani has completed her graduation in Psychology from Yale University, USA. Later she went to Stanford University in California for MBA.
Akash Ambani did his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. In the year 2013, he went to Brown University of America to complete his graduation in Economics.
Anant Ambani has completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. He completed his graduation from Brown University in Rhode Island, USA.
Shloka Mehta, has completed her schooling completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She also has a bachelor's degree in Anthropology from Princeton University in New Jersey.
Radhika Merchant studied at The Cathedral and John Connon School, Ecole Mondiale World School, Mumbai. Radhika has also done an International Baccalaureate diploma from BD Somani International School.
Anil Ambani holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Mumbai and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Tina Ambani has graduated in Arts from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.
