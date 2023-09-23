Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and family visit Lalbaugcha Raja; seek divine blessings

Members of the Ambani family were papped at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani reached Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings amidst tight security.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and his to-be wife Radhika Merchant too accompanied Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ambani family with Lalbaugcha Raja

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Isha Ambani too joined the others at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

La familia

Here's a picture of the happy Ambani family, all dressed in traditional, at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shloka Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal

Shloka Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal were busy in a conversation as they exited at Lalbaugcha Raja premises.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akash Ambani followed

Akash Ambani followed the two ladies whilst watching something on his phone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant Ambani exits

Here's a picture of Anant Ambani as he marked his exit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daisy Shah at Lalbaugcha Raja

Apart from the Ambani, Daisy Shah also visited the pandal to seek Bappa's blessings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty with mother

Shilpa Shetty arrived with her mother at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi Javed at Lalbaugcha Raja

Urfi Javed too made her presence felt as she visited Lalbaugcha Raja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan overpowers The Great Indian Family; Vicky Kaushal film sells 4 tickets at Gaiety Galaxy

 

 Find Out More