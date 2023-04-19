Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dreamy love story

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023

It was in 1985 that Mukesh Ambani got married to Nita Ambani.

Reportedly Nita Ambani was a teacher and a classical dancer.

Reportedly her dance impressed Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's parents.

Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani decided that Nita Ambani would be the right fit for Mukesh Ambani.

Nita Ambani's details were got from the show organisers and that's how the marriage happened.

Reportedly Mukesh Ambani had also proposed to Nita Ambani when he had once taken her for a long drive.

Mukesh liked Nita's Bharatnatyam dance and it is said her down-to-earth nature melted him.

It is also said that Mukesh did not directly ask for Nita's hand but instead asked Dhirubhai to do the needful of asking Nita's hands.

During the courtship, Mukesh ensured he made his career while Nita ensured she was at home by 11 pm.

The Ambani pair chased their dreams and also made their relationship successful.

