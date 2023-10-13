Mukesh Ambani sisters and more lesser known relatives of India's richest businessmen

Did you know about Nita Ambani's sister-in-law Nina Kothari?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Nita Kothari

Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani's sister Nina Kothari is the owner of Kothari Petrochemicals and the Chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited. She prefers to stay away from the limelight.

Deepti Salgaocar

Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani's youngest sister Deepti Salgaocar reportedly works with her husband Dattaraj Salgaocar to preserve Goa's culture and heritage.

Happy family

Tina Ambani often shares pictures with her sister-in-laws.

Arjun Kothari

He is Nina Kothari's son. He reportedly is the Managing Director & Non-Independent Executive Director at Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. and Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

Aditya Mittal

Aditya Mittal is the son of Lakshmi Mittal. He is now the CEO of ArcelorMittal.

Pramod Mittal

Pramod Mittal is the elder brother of Lakshmi Mittal. He is also a businessman.

Karan Adani

Karan Adani is the elder son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani. He serves as chief executive officer of Adani Ports & SEZ Limited and the director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

Jeet Adani

He is the younger son of Gautam Adani. He studied at University of Pennsylvania – School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and joined the business in 2019.

Vedant Birla

Vendant Birla is the nephew of Indian Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Shobhana Bhartia

She is the chairperson and editorial director of a leading newspaper group. She is the daughter of Krishna Kumar Birla. He is said to be the managing director of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.

