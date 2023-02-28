Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Look at where India's richest business tycoons live

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani and more India's richest business tycoons are proud owners of luxurious properties.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2023

Mukesh Ambani

He stays with his family in a skyscraper mansion named Antilia in Mumbai.

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani owns a lavish property in Lutyens' Delhi area of 3.5 acres.

Ratan Tata

He resides in Colaba, Mumbai in a sea-facing property.

Adar Abad Poonawalla

Adar Abad Poonawalla owns a plush 22-acre property in Salisbury Park, Pune.

Anand Mahindra

Billionaire Anand Mahindra has a dreamy mansion named Gulistan house in Mumbai.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The richest female entrepreneurs who lives in the outskirts of Bengaluru - Glenmore.

Lakshmi Mittal

Indian steel magnate resides in Lutyens' Delhi.

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla is a proud owner of luxurious property in Malabar Hills in Mumbai reportedly worth Rs. 425 crores.

