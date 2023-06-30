Mukesh Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan 8 Indians who own the world's most expensive cars

Mukesh Ambani has bought the priceless and ultra-premium car Rolls Royce Cullinan. Here is the list of Indians who own the world's most expensive cars:

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023

Mukesh Ambani

Ambani owns Rolls Royce Phantom Series VIII EWB worth Rs 13.5 Crore. Source- Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

One of his prized possessions is Rolls Royce Phantom VII.

Aamir khan

Aamir owns Rolls Royce Ghost worth Rs. 5.25 – 6.83 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK owns a Rs 7-crore Rolls-Royce Coupe.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik owns Rolls Royce Ghost series II worth Rs 7 crore.

Reuben Singh

A London-based Indian-origin businessman bought 6 brand new Rolls-Royce luxury cars.

Abhini Sohan Roy

A UAE based businessman- the first Indian to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Mayur Shah

The USA-based businessman- only Indian who owns a Bugatti Chiron.

