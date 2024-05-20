Mukesh Ambani vs Anil Ambani: Educational qualifications of Ambani brothers

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2024

Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani are two of the richest men in India being the heirs to Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance.

Mukesh Ambani attended the Hill Grange High School at Peddar Road, Mumbai.

Anil Ambani also followed his footsteps attending the same school as his brother.

After his schooling, Mukesh Ambani went to St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

He later received his BE degree in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology.

Whereas, his brother Anil Ambani attended the Kishichand Chellaram College from where he completed his Bachelor of Science degree.

Mukesh Ambani later enrolled for MBA degree and attended Stanford University but dropped out to help his father in business.

Meanwhile, his brother completed his MBA degree from Wharton School of the University of Pennslyvania.

