Mukesh Ambani VS Gautam Adani car collection; Take a look

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Ambani are the wealthiest business tycoons

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2023

Mukesh Ambani's car collection

Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest people in the world and owns expensive cars

Rolls Royce

This is one of India's most expensive SUVs owned by Mukesh Ambani

Mercedes-Maybach Benz S660 Guard

This is armoured car in Mukesh Ambani’s automobile collection worth Rs 10.50 crore

BMW 760Li Security

This matte black is a luxury sedan worth Rs 8.9 crore

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

This is a sports car in Ambani’s garage valued Rs 7.50 crore

Bentley Continental Flying Spur

It is Another expensive car owned by Mukesh Ambani

Gautam Adani’s car collection

Gautam Adani is the founder of Adani Group and the second richest person in the world

Rolls-Royce Ghost

This is the most-priced car in his garage valued over Rs 6.95 crore

Range Rover 3.0

Gautam Adani’s wide of automobiles includes Range Rover worth over 4 crore

Ferrari California

This car owned by Gautam Adani is worth Rs 3 crore

Audi Q7

He owns this luxurious SUV worth Rs 70 lakh

BMW 7 series

A previous version of BMW 7 series is also a part of Gautam Adani’s car collection

