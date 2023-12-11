Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law, Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal is highly qualified

Anand Piramal is the son of Indian Billionaire Businessman Ajay Piramal.

Anand married Isha Ambani in 2018 which set up the relationship between the two of the wealthiest families of India.

When it comes to the education of Anand, he’s quite educated and capable himself.

He first completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania.

Followed by that, he completed his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

The couple married each other on December 12, 2018 in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani is the daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

She is also the managing director of Reliance Industries.

Meanwhile, Anand Piramal is a non-executive director of the Piramal group.

He also has other achievements to his name like youngest President of the Youth Wing of Indian Merchant Chambers.

