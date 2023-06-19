Mukesh Khanna birthday special: Top 10 life lessons Shaktimaan taught us
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023
Shaktimaan has a mythological connection to Mahabharat.
Shaktimaan is based on the universal thought of good winning over evil.
Shaktimaan is even more relevant in today’s time.
Shaktimaan's story is based on something that is thousands of years old.
In every century or every decade, there is a war between the good and the evil.
In this era of kalyug, dharm is important over adharm.
No matter how strong Tamraj Kilvish, good always wins over evil.
Shaktimaan is India's first superhero.
There’s a superhero waiting to be unleashed in every Gangadhar Shastri.
From having milk to green vegetables, Shaktimaan was always ready with advice for us.
Shaktimaan will still be close to every 90s kids’ heart.
Our childhood was made because of Shaktimaan.
