Mukhbir, Tanaav, Haider and more Top 10 movies and series made on Kashmir to watch on OTT

Kashmir is a sensitive topic and there have been many films and series made on Kashmir in the Hindi film industry. Here are the TOP 10 movies and series based on the backdrop of Kashmir.
Yahaan is a beautiful love story based in Kashmir wherein a Muslim girl falls in love with a Hindu Man amidst ongoing conflicts. Watch it on MX player.
Said to be a remake of an Israeli series Fauda, Tanaav is based on terrorism in Kashmir. Watch it on Sony Liv.
Shahid Kapoor starrer is based on Shakespear's Hamlet is based in Kashmir and paints quite a gritty picture of the same. Watch it on Netflix.
Mukhbir is a series based on a spy who evaded several advances from the enemy country in Kashmir. It is available to watch on ZEE5.
The Kashmir Files is one of the most successful films based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. It is available to watch on ZEE5.
Shikara is also based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus with a love story in the middle of it. Watch it on Amazon Prime.
Kaafir starring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina is a story of a woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who winds up on the Indian side of LOC. Watch it on ZEE5.
Tahaan is a story of a young boy who becomes the beacon of hope against the backdrop of Kashmir. It shows the gruesome picture of issues in Kashmir. Watch it on Amazon Prime.
Based in Kashmir, Mission Kashmir starring Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Kulkarni and Preity Zinta deals with terrorism and children suffering amidst war. Watch it on Amazon Prime.
Shaurya is set against the backdrop of the Kashmir insurgency and a murder. Rahul Bose starrer is available to watch on ZEE5.
A web series based on the surgical strike of URI. Starring Amit Sadh is the series is available to watch on Sony Liv.
