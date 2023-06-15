Mumbai cyclone Biparjoy: Bollywood celeb homes by the sea to get impacted?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023

India is on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy is all set to land near Kutch, India.

Mumbai has been experiencing the effect of the cyclone.

Powerful waves have been seen crashing onto the coast.

Amitabh Bachchan stays at Jalsa near Juhu Beach where rough sea conditions are there.

Will Amitabh's house be affected because of cyclone Biparjoy?

SRK stays at Mannat which is near the sea and can be a cause of concern.

Hrithik Roshan also has a seaside home in Juhu.

Akshay Kumar's home is right opposite Juhu Beach and he needs to be on high alert because of the cyclone.

Rekha who stays in Bandra also needs to be safe.

Alia Bhatt also needs to be safe as her home is in Juhu.

Mumbai is also on high alert as rough sea waves are seen because of the impact of the cyclone.

Rough sea waves were also seen near Gateway Of India.

