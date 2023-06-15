Mumbai cyclone Biparjoy: Bollywood celeb homes by the sea to get impacted?
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023
India is on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy is all set to land near Kutch, India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbai has been experiencing the effect of the cyclone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Powerful waves have been seen crashing onto the coast.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan stays at Jalsa near Juhu Beach where rough sea conditions are there.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Amitabh's house be affected because of cyclone Biparjoy?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK stays at Mannat which is near the sea and can be a cause of concern.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan also has a seaside home in Juhu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's home is right opposite Juhu Beach and he needs to be on high alert because of the cyclone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha who stays in Bandra also needs to be safe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt also needs to be safe as her home is in Juhu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbai is also on high alert as rough sea waves are seen because of the impact of the cyclone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rough sea waves were also seen near Gateway Of India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cyclone Biparjoy: Top 10 movies based on natural disasters to watch on OTT
Find Out More