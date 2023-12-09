Mumbai Indians at IPL and more: Nita Ambani leads these various businesses and causes
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
Nita Ambani has established herself as a prominent businesswoman, separate from her identity as Mukesh Ambani’s spouse.
She holds the distinction of being the first Indian woman elected as a Member of the International Olympic Committee and serving on the Board of Trustees of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.
Nita Ambani is a board member of Reliance Industries Limited, EIH Limited (The Oberoi Group), and actively leads various socially-driven business initiatives.
As the Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, she spearheads projects in rural healthcare, education, sports, disaster relief, and more.
She is the owner of the IPL cricket team Mumbai Indians.
Nita Ambani holds the position of Founder Chairperson at Football Sports Development Limited, which launched the Indian Super League.
Nita Ambani launched "Her Circle," a socially-conscious digital movement for Indian women, promoting inclusivity and collaboration.
She is the Founder and Chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Nita Ambani's estimated net worth exceeds Rs 6.4 trillion.
