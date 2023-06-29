Mumbai Rains 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs to feel the romance of rains

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jun 29, 2023

A sultry Raveena Tandon dressed in a scorching yellow-saree with a drenched Akshay Kumar. Do we need to say more about this number?

If there was one background score that came with rains, it would be Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua.

The perfect combination of Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful voice was in Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.

Old really is gold, ain’t it like Rimjhim Gire Sawan?

When it is raining cats and dogs, and you want to compliment your partner, Roop Tera Mastana has it all.

You are ecstatic to see the rains and what better than a little gig in the rain to Barso Re Megha Megha?

Koi Ladki Hai song brings the inner child in us alive as we playfully go chak dhoom dhoom!

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si is kinda synonymous with rains in India, isn’t it?

Can’t help but hum this song along called Dekho Na.

As one of the cult movies of its time, Chameli is also remembered for Bhaage Re Mann.

What’s a better way of expressing your feelings than soulful melodies? Check out these songs.

Come rains, and everyone’s suddenly in a happy mood.

