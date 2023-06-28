Mumbai Rains 2023: Top 12 Indian films celebrating the beauty of monsoon

Mohit Suri made use of the rain in an unforgettable manner for the song Tum Hi Ho. It is a masterpieceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor film OK Jaanu might have tanked but it showed rain romance in Mumbai in a nice manner
The title track of Hum Tum shot in Mumbai's Fort area is one of the most beautiful ones
Anurag Basu made full use of the Mumbai monsoons in his anthology of love stories in the city
Kareena Kapoor Khan was a delight to watch in Chameli that had the lovely Bhaage Re Mann
Santosh Sivan's 2007 movie is set in colonial India. Nandita Das and Linus Roache were the main cast.
Mani Ratnam's film Raavan captured monsoon in its glory in the scenes of Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Gen-Y, Gen-Z and most millennials are aware of Shree 420 song Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua
Remember the song Chak Dhoom Dhoom which was a childhood fave from the film?
Fans of Wake Up Sid and Mumbai Rains will resonate with Ranbir's words on monsoons and the Arabian Sea
In the 2018 film Tumbbad, the rains were a curse of the Goddess
Kunal Deshmukh brought the Mumbai floods on celluloid with Emraan Hashmi and Soha Ali Khan
This R Madhavan and Dia Mirza movie was a hit. The rain scenes added to the beauty
