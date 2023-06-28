Mumbai Rains 2023: Top 12 Indian films celebrating the beauty of monsoon

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

Aashiqui 2

Mohit Suri made use of the rain in an unforgettable manner for the song Tum Hi Ho. It is a masterpiece

OK Jaanu

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor film OK Jaanu might have tanked but it showed rain romance in Mumbai in a nice manner

Hum Tum

The title track of Hum Tum shot in Mumbai's Fort area is one of the most beautiful ones

Life In A Metro

Anurag Basu made full use of the Mumbai monsoons in his anthology of love stories in the city

Chameli

Kareena Kapoor Khan was a delight to watch in Chameli that had the lovely Bhaage Re Mann

Before The Rains

Santosh Sivan's 2007 movie is set in colonial India. Nandita Das and Linus Roache were the main cast.

Raavan

Mani Ratnam's film Raavan captured monsoon in its glory in the scenes of Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shree 420

Gen-Y, Gen-Z and most millennials are aware of Shree 420 song Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Remember the song Chak Dhoom Dhoom which was a childhood fave from the film?

Wake Up Sid

Fans of Wake Up Sid and Mumbai Rains will resonate with Ranbir's words on monsoons and the Arabian Sea

Tumbbad

In the 2018 film Tumbbad, the rains were a curse of the Goddess

Tum Mile

Kunal Deshmukh brought the Mumbai floods on celluloid with Emraan Hashmi and Soha Ali Khan

Rehna Hai Terre Dil Main

This R Madhavan and Dia Mirza movie was a hit. The rain scenes added to the beauty

