Murali Vijay, Virendra Sehwag and more Cricketers who got married to their friend's wives or cousins

Love can happen at any given point in time and with anyone. These Cricketers and their love stories prove the same. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Shahid Afridi-Nadia Afridi

Shahid Afridi married his maternal cousin Nadia in 2000. They have 5 daughters.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Murali Vijay-Nikita 

Murali Vijay fell in love with Nikita and tied the knot in 2012. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nikita was married to Dinesh 

Nikita Vanjara and Dinesh Kartik were married from 2007 to 2012. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virendra Sehwag-Aarti  

Virendra Sehwag, as per reports is married to Aarti Singh, who happens to be his distant relative as well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upul Tharanga-Nilanka 

Upul Tharanga fell in love with his teammate's wife, Nilanka. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nilanka was married to Dilshan 

As per reports, Nilanka was married to Tillakaratne Dilshan and also had a son. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saeed Anwar-Lubna 

Former Pakistani cricketer Saeed Anwar married his distant cousin Lubna Khan, state reports. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mustafizur Rahman-Samia

Bangladeshi cricketer is reportedly married to his cousin Samia Parvin. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aftab Ahmed-Sanjeeda 

As per reports, Sanjeeda and Aftab are related to each other. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian celebs open and proud of being LGBTQIA+

 

 Find Out More