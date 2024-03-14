Murder Mubarak and other Top 10 new movies and web series releasing this Friday on OTT and theatres

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024

Bastar: The Naxal Story in theatres features Adah Sharma, Indira Tiwari, Shilpa Shukla, and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.

Iron Reign on Netflix is a story about a powerful drug lord.

Carry on Jatta 3 on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a young man who tries to convince his father to allow him to marry the girl he loves.

Irish Wish on Netflix is about young woman’s love who gets engaged to her best friend.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be releasing in theatres and the story will follow Po who searches for his successor.

Bramayugam on SonyLiv is about a folk singer from the Paanan caste who escapes slavery.

Chicken Nugget on Netflix is about a young woman who turns into a nugget.

Yodha in theatres is about soldier who rescues the passengers onboard a flight.

No Way Up on Lionsgate play is abotu a group of plane crash survivors who get trapped underwater.

Murder Mubarak on Netflix is about a police officer who attempts to solve a murder case.

