Hindi Murder mystery movies on OTT that are a must watch

Take a look at the best mystery movies on OTT which will give you sleepless nights. Check it out here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

Raat Akeli Hai

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix is about a small-time cop who investigates the death of a politician.

Ittefaq

Ittefaq is an old movie on Amazon Prime Video where a woman is scared when the accused murderer escapes a mental hospital.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy on Amazon Prime Video is about a detective's investigation in Calcutta when a chemist disappears.

A Death In The Gunj

A Death In The Gunj on Amazon Prime Video is about how the life of a young Indian student falls into place during a roap trip.

Talaash

Talaash on Amazon Prime Video is about Aamir Khan investigating a case of a car mishap.

No Smoking

No Smoking on Zee 5 is a total must watch.

Badlapur

Badlapur on Amazon Prime Video has Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the main characters.

Haseen Dilruba

Haseen Dilruba on Netflix has been one of the best suspense movies of 2021.

Badlapur details

Badlapur is based on the book Death's Dark Abyss.

Bob Biswas

Bob Biswas on Zee 5 is the spin off to Kahaani.

Bob Biswas details

Bob Biswas had Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh.

Mystery

Bollywood mystery thrillers are very famous across the masses.

