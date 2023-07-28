Murugadoss to Venkat Prabhu: Tamil directors who gave disasters to Telugu heroes

Many Tamil directors show interest in working with top heroes in Telugu. But when the opportunity is given, not everyone could deliver hits.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Murugadoss

He made Spyder with Mahesh Babu and delivered a flop.

Gautham Vasudev Menon

He delivered a flop to Nani with Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu.

Hari - Harish

Samantha's Yashoda was a flop and it was directed by this duo.

SJ Suryah

He made Nani with Mahesh Babu which is one of the biggest flops in the latter's career.

Venkat Prabhu

While Naga Chaitanya was deprived of a hit, Custody was a flop.

KS Ravikumar

He made Ruler with Balakrishna, a big flop in the career of the hero.

Linguswamy

He made The Warrior with Ram Pothineni and it flopped in Telugu and Tamil as well.

Ranjit Jeyakodi

He made Michael with Sundeep Kishan and it was a disaster.

Anand Shankar

This director worked for NOTA with Vijay Deverakonda.

KV Guhan

Anand Deverakonda worked with KV Guhan and that's a flop no one saw coming.

