Must-watch films on OTT for all IIT aspirants

There have been many movies that showcase the life of engineers. Here, take a look at the ones you can watch if you are into the branch of engineering.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2023

Sir- Netflix

Venky Atluri’s Vaathi aka Sir is a film of one man's fight against education being privatised. It shows one man's dream of making education accessible.

Dhanush's Sir is phenomenal

The actor essays Bala Murugan, who is an assistant teacher at an institute by Thirupathi (Samuthirakani) for whom education is a business.

Super 30- Disney+Hotstar

The film is based on the life of Anand Kumar who has been a mathematician. Hrithik Roshan plays the lead role in the movie.

Super 30- must watch

Anand Kumar aka Hrithik is seen training underprivileged kids for the IIT exam. Anand is shown to be an engineer himself.

3 Idiots- Prime Video

Aamir Khan's film was about 3 friends doing engineering from a prestigious college.

3 Idiots- must watch

The film highlights the flaws that the education system has. It also promotes one to have creative thinking.

Satyakam- Netflix

Dharm\endra in this 1969 film plays the role of Satyapriya Acharya who is struggling to find work despite being a disciplined engineer.

Swades- Netflix

The film narrates the story of an Indian scientist and a NASA employee named Mohan Bhargava who wants to help a village in rural India.

Watch Swades

The movie shows SRK aka Mohan's engineering background as an important element in the entire story.

The Imitation Game- Prime Video

The movie is based on the life of British mathematician Alan Turing. He was not an engineer but he worked in the filed of computer science.

