Must-watch films on OTT for all IIT aspirants

There have been many movies that showcase the life of engineers. Here, take a look at the ones you can watch if you are into the branch of engineering.
Venky Atluri's Vaathi aka Sir is a film of one man's fight against education being privatised. It shows one man's dream of making education accessible.
The actor essays Bala Murugan, who is an assistant teacher at an institute by Thirupathi (Samuthirakani) for whom education is a business.
The film is based on the life of Anand Kumar who has been a mathematician. Hrithik Roshan plays the lead role in the movie.
Anand Kumar aka Hrithik is seen training underprivileged kids for the IIT exam. Anand is shown to be an engineer himself.
Aamir Khan's film was about 3 friends doing engineering from a prestigious college.
The film highlights the flaws that the education system has. It also promotes one to have creative thinking.
Dharmendra in this 1969 film plays the role of Satyapriya Acharya who is struggling to find work despite being a disciplined engineer.
The film narrates the story of an Indian scientist and a NASA employee named Mohan Bhargava who wants to help a village in rural India.
The movie shows SRK aka Mohan's engineering background as an important element in the entire story.
The movie is based on the life of British mathematician Alan Turing. He was not an engineer but he worked in the filed of computer science.
