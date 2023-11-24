Must-watch movies written by Salim Khan to watch on OTT
Patthar Ke Phool - In this amazing movie, a young police officer and a gangster's daughter fall in love instantly.
Sholay - Salim Khan was appreciated for his writing in Sholay all over the world. In the film a former police officer seeks the help of two outlaws to catch a notorious and merciless bandit who has murdered his family.
Yaadon Ki Baaraat - This masala film has many actors like Neetu Singh, Zeenat Amaan, Dharmendra who has given life to the script.
Don - One of its kind, Don, was fantastically written by the amazing duo, Salim and Javed sir.
Deewaar - Amitabh BacHchan got the title of ‘ angry young man ‘ from this masterpiece,thanks to Salim sir.
Mr. India - This superhit film showcases the incidents that follow once an ordinary man gains the power of being invisible.
Dostana - The 1980 Indian Hindi action drama film Dostana, which translates to "Friendship," was directed by Raj Khosla, produced by Yash Johar and written by Salim-Javed.
Kranti - The beautiful screenplay was done by Salim sir and Javed sir. It features an ensemble cast led by Shashi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar and Dilip Kumar in the title role along with many actors.
Zanjeer - It’s an action - crime film brilliantly written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar which made the crowd whistle every time they watched this film.
