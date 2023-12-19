My Hero Academia to Sailor Moon S The Movie: Top 10 Anime to watch during Christmas
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Tokyo Godfathers is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. This movie is inspired by the movie The Three Wise Men.
Itsudatte My Santa! is a series wherein the central character claims she is Santa. Watch it on YouTube.
Azumanga Daioh is on HiDive and can also be watched on YouTube. It has the funniest Christmas episode.
My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll also has Christmas episodes too. It breaks the monotone in the Anime.
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? On Crunchyroll make light and insert a comedy angle with Christmas cheer.
Buddy Daddies include one of the most heartwarming episodes of Christmas. Watch it on Crunchyroll.
The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya kicks off from Christmas and is a mystery anime movie.
Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War showcased the most honest depiction of feelings in the Christmas special episode between Kaguya and Miyuki.
Binge-watch Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War on Crunchyroll.
Sailor Moon S: The Movie can be bought on Google Play or Apple TV Plus.
The series features Tuxedo Mask as Santa who comes to save Sailor Moon in the nick of time.
Polar Bear Café is also on Crunchyroll and its Christmas episode will leave you ROFL.
