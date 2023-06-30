Naagin actress Chahat Pandey joins AAP: All you need to know about her

Chahat Pandey left showbiz to enter politics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023
TV actress Chahat Pandey has joined AAP, after quitting acting. Source- InstagramSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Chahat will campaign for AAP for MP assembly elections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was welcomed into the party by Sandeep Pathak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chahat's first show was Pavitra Bandhan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once she was accussed of harassing her uncle and vandalizing his apartment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans go crazy over her acting and beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Landlord had asked Chahat to vacate house for non payment of rent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During the lockdown, Chahat was accused of mentally torturing TV actress Heer Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has done shows like, Naagin 2, Durga Mata Ki Chaaya, Nath Jewar and Zanjeer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chahat want to work for the welfare of the people of her home state MP.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
