Naagin actress Chahat Pandey joins AAP: All you need to know about her

Chahat Pandey left showbiz to enter politics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023

Actress turned politician

TV actress Chahat Pandey has joined AAP, after quitting acting. Source- Instagram

Actress' campaign

Chahat will campaign for AAP for MP assembly elections.

Actress' welcome

She was welcomed into the party by Sandeep Pathak.

Chahat's first show

Chahat's first show was Pavitra Bandhan.

Chahat was once accused

Once she was accussed of harassing her uncle and vandalizing his apartment.

Chahat's Fan Following

Fans go crazy over her acting and beauty.

Chahat was once told to vacate

Landlord had asked Chahat to vacate house for non payment of rent.

Chahat was accused of mental torture

During the lockdown, Chahat was accused of mentally torturing TV actress Heer Chopra.

Famous shows of Chahat

She has done shows like, Naagin 2, Durga Mata Ki Chaaya, Nath Jewar and Zanjeer.

Chahat's fav work

Chahat want to work for the welfare of the people of her home state MP.

