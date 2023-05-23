Top 12 South Indian actors who experienced marital crisis

Naga Chaitanya, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan and more: Despite immense glory at the movies, the marital life of these celebs experienced turbulence. While some survived others had to end their relationship

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023

Dhanush

Fans got a shock when Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced that they have split in 2022. In October, reports came that they are trying to reconcile and mend issues.

Kiccha Sudeep

Kiccha Sudeep and his wife Priya lived separately for four years when their marriage hit rough patch. But they overcame all issues for the sake of their daughter.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan has two failed marriages behind him. He had described his marriage with Vani Ganpathy as harsh.

Vishnu Vishal

Ratsasan star Vishnu Vishal was devastated when his wife Rajini Natraj decided to end their marriage. He took a long time to recover from it.

Prakash Raj

After the demise of his son, Sidhu Prakash Raj and Lalitha's marriage crumbled. He is now happily married to Pony Verma.

Gemini Ganesan

Tamil Nadu's biggest matinee idol Gemini Ganesan got married four times. He also married women in distress.

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's split was one of the most shocking ones in recent history. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala got trolled as home-breaker.

Prabhudheva

Prabhudheva and his former wife Ramlath saw a lot of crisis including his affair with Nayanthara. But the marriage ended in 2010.

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati got married in 1986. Their marriage deteriorated soon and divorced in 1990.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan has had a couple of divorces. He split from his wife after allegedly falling in love with Renu Desai whom he later divorced.

Darshan Thoogudeepa

Darshan Thoogudeepa was accused of domestic violence by his wife. He spent two weeks in custody but now things are settled.

Dileep

Dileep and Manju Warrier were happily married in 1998 but it legally ended in 2013. It was alleged that his affair with now current wife Kavya Madhavan ruined it.

