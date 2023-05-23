Top 12 South Indian actors who experienced marital crisis

Naga Chaitanya, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan and more: Despite immense glory at the movies, the marital life of these celebs experienced turbulence. While some survived others had to end their relationshipSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023
Fans got a shock when Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced that they have split in 2022. In October, reports came that they are trying to reconcile and mend issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiccha Sudeep and his wife Priya lived separately for four years when their marriage hit rough patch. But they overcame all issues for the sake of their daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan has two failed marriages behind him. He had described his marriage with Vani Ganpathy as harsh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan star Vishnu Vishal was devastated when his wife Rajini Natraj decided to end their marriage. He took a long time to recover from it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the demise of his son, Sidhu Prakash Raj and Lalitha's marriage crumbled. He is now happily married to Pony Verma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil Nadu's biggest matinee idol Gemini Ganesan got married four times. He also married women in distress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's split was one of the most shocking ones in recent history. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala got trolled as home-breaker.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhudheva and his former wife Ramlath saw a lot of crisis including his affair with Nayanthara. But the marriage ended in 2010.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati got married in 1986. Their marriage deteriorated soon and divorced in 1990.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pawan Kalyan has had a couple of divorces. He split from his wife after allegedly falling in love with Renu Desai whom he later divorced.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Darshan Thoogudeepa was accused of domestic violence by his wife. He spent two weeks in custody but now things are settled.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dileep and Manju Warrier were happily married in 1998 but it legally ended in 2013. It was alleged that his affair with now current wife Kavya Madhavan ruined it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!