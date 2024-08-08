Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engagement today: A look at their love story

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2024

The rumored lovebirds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are reportedly getting engaged today, which is fueling rumors about a potential wedding.

The connection between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita has been the topic of constant suspicion since his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu a few years back.

Despite not formally confirming their relationship, the two have been photographed together frequently, which has fueled rumors of a possible romance.

To further heighten the excitement, the couple made headlines in June for an idyllic vacation in Europe.

More rumors of Naga and Sobhita's romance were sparked by a widely shared image from the trip that appeared to show them having fun during a wine tasting session.

The rumors first became widespread in 2021, following Naga and Samantha's four-year separation.

Online users also noticed Sobhita and Naga reading the same book.

