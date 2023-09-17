Naga Chaitanya to not enter into arranged marriage fixed by Nagarjuna? Actor, Sobhita Dhulipala going steady

As Naga Chaitanya's second marriage rumours flood news reports, it seems the actor is not keen to settle down soon. The reports of him marrying a non-industry girl are baseless

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Naga Chaitanya second marriage

Since three days, rumours are floating that Naga Chaitanya might tie the knot once again

Nagarjuna is match-maker?

The News 18 report said that Nagarjuna had apparently liked a girl from a business family

No truth in rumours

Sources close to the actor said all such rumours of his dad bride hunting are baseless

In love with Sobita Dhulipala

The hottest gossip is that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are in love

Taking their own time

It seems the alleged couple is in no hurry to rush things. They want to keep it organic

Sobhita Dhulipala mum

The actress said she found the gossip funny and would not bother to clarify

Too Boring

It seems netizens who follow Tollywood gossip are finding this very boring.

Naga Chaitanya happy being single

It seems Naga Chaitanya is just focused on his work, and is allegedly dating Sobhita Dhulipala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

His ex-wife is very much single, and focusing on her health now

Sai Pallavi

In between, Sai Pallavi was also rumoured to be dating Naga Chaitanya

