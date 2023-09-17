Naga Chaitanya to not enter into arranged marriage fixed by Nagarjuna? Actor, Sobhita Dhulipala going steady

As Naga Chaitanya's second marriage rumours flood news reports, it seems the actor is not keen to settle down soon. The reports of him marrying a non-industry girl are baselessSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023
Since three days, rumours are floating that Naga Chaitanya might tie the knot once againSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The News 18 report said that Nagarjuna had apparently liked a girl from a business familySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sources close to the actor said all such rumours of his dad bride hunting are baselessSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The hottest gossip is that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are in loveSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems the alleged couple is in no hurry to rush things. They want to keep it organicSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress said she found the gossip funny and would not bother to clarifySource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems netizens who follow Tollywood gossip are finding this very boring.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Naga Chaitanya is just focused on his work, and is allegedly dating Sobhita DhulipalaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
His ex-wife is very much single, and focusing on her health nowSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In between, Sai Pallavi was also rumoured to be dating Naga ChaitanyaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
