Naga Chaitanya to not enter into arranged marriage fixed by Nagarjuna? Actor, Sobhita Dhulipala going steady

As Naga Chaitanya's second marriage rumours flood news reports, it seems the actor is not keen to settle down soon. The reports of him marrying a non-industry girl are baseless

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023