Nam Joo-hyuk and Yoo Ji-tae starrer Vigilante Korean drama recap you need to know
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Nam Joo-Hyuk stars in Vigilante as Kim Ji-Youg, a diligent student turned vigilante driven by personal tragedy.
Episode 4 focuses on Detective Cho-Heon's pursuit of the vigilante, unknowingly getting closer to Ji-Yong.
Ji-Yong confronts the masked vigilante about a murder, declining an offer to team up due to moral differences.
The masked man seeks Ji-Yong's help, foreseeing trouble when the original vigilante is caught, but Ji-Yong walks away from the alliance after a confrontation.
Chang Kang-Ok, revealed as the masked vigilante, reaches out to reporter Choi Mi-Ryeo but faces rejection in his bid to collaborate for Ji-Yong's protection.
Detective Cho-Heon suspects someone familiar with the police; university professor Lee Jun-Yeop hints at the same, leading Cho-Heon to Ji-Yong's vicinity.
Cho-Heon questions Professor Jun-Yeop, unaware of Ji-Yong's concern about his identity being exposed.
Ji-Yong seeks Kang-Ok's aid as Cho-Heon becomes more suspicious, fearing his secret being revealed.
Cho-Heon confronts Jang Soon-Deop's brother and gang, warning them against involvement, while Ji-Yong worries about his exposure in class.
Kang-Ok assists Ji-Yong in evading the police, further solidifying their partnership amidst Cho-Heon's investigation.
Reporter Mi-Ryeo delves into a company's shady dealings, uncovering a potential murder disguised as a suicide.
Cho-Heon closes in on Ji-Yong, leading to a tense confrontation, hinting at the revelation of the vigilante's true identity. Vigilante episodes are available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
