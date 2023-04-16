Meet Femina Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2023

Nandini Gupta has been crowned the Femina Miss India World 2023 on 15th April.

She is 19 years young and hails from Kota, Rajasthan.

At the age of 10, she dreamt to be Miss India.

Nandini is a Business Management student.

The new Miss World India is inspired by Priyanka Chopra.

The most influential person in her life is Ratan Tata

She showed remarkable organisational and hospitality skills as a young child

She will represent India at the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant in UAE.

Our congratulations to Nandi Gupta and other winners of the beauty pageant.

