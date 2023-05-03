Nargis Dutt rare, unseen moments with Sanjay Dutt, Sunil and more

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023

Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis was born Fatima Rashid on June 1 1929 and was the finest actress of Hindi cinema.

Last year Sanjay Dutt on his mom's birthday had posted this throwback picture.

Sanjay in his caption had written that the smile of his mom Nargis kept him strong.

Sanjay also mentioned that the words of his mom Nargis kept him grounded and her spirit lifted him up at his lowest.

Nargis married Sunil Dutt her Mother-India co-star in 1958.

Sanjay Dutt was very close to his mother Nargis. He keeps sharing throwback pictures of his parents.

It was Sunil Dutt who confessed his love for Nargis.

Nargis reportedly met Sunil Dutt on the sets of their movie Mother India.

A fire accident had taken place on the sets and reportedly Sunil Dutt saved Nargis, the damsel in distress.

Nargis had also taken care of Sunil, who had risked his life to save Nargis.

